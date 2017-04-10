Rock Hall and Rock 105

and
Hazy Hallow Vapors
would like to congratulate
Pearl Jam, E.L.O., Journey, and YES
on their induction into the
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Now we can’t send you to the ceremony, but we can send you to
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland!
One winner & their guest will win:
3 Nights Hotel stay in Downtown Cleveland, Hard Rock Cafe Dinner Certificates, Good Time 3 Excursion Cruise
& Admission for two to The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Listen for The Rock and Roll Sounder, Be caller #10 when you hear it and you’re qualified!
You could win a trip to The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!
Presented by:
on Jefferson Road in South Charleston.
Your local owned Vapor & CBD one stop shop
and