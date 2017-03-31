Rock 105 & WV Power Baseball

wants to get you ready for

West Virginia Power Baseball!!!

Yes, its baseball season again and

has your tickets to

Brewfest!!!

The Power Open their season on Thursday Night April 6th at 7PM

Then join

Saturday April 8th, for The Power’s third annual craft beer festival at Appalachian Power Park….Brew Fest!!!

Take in The Power game at 2PM and then enjoy craft beers from the area & Live music from The Dividends after the game…..THAT IS BREWFEST!!!!

Listen to Rock 105 April 3rd – April 7th, Shawn Pugh will have your chance to win a Four Pack of Tickets to Brewfest and a

Hoodie!!!