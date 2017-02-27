Poison and Tesla at Big Sandy

Listen to Chili Walker (3PM- 7PM) this Week for your chance to

is pleased to Welcome

to The Big Sandy Superstore Arena

Sunday May 7th!!!

Poison has been one of the music industry’s top acts, with multi-platinum album sales and sold out tours since first bursting onto the scene in 1986. The success of the band’s album releases and tours shows that Poison is as potent 31 years after the release of their debut album, Look What The Cat Dragged In, as ever. Perhaps VH1’s Behind The Music special on Poison, one of the network’s highest-viewed specials, said it all, encompassing everything about this band: sex, drugs, fun, violence and rock ‘n roll. Poison’s Bret Michaels (lead vocals, guitar), C.C. Deville (lead guitar, vocals), Bobby Dall (bass) and Rikki Rockett (drums), continue on with a do-it-yourself attitude. Throughout Poison’s career, the band’s members have enjoyed collaborative and solo successes that have taken them from the stage to the screen and to many points in between. Poison has sold over 40 million records and DVDs worldwide, and have charted twelve Top 10 hits. and is is set to perform some of its greatest hits including “Nothin’ But A Good Time,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty To Me,” “Unskinny Bop” and “Something To Believe In.” Special guest Tesla has sold more than 25 million albums and performed to sold out crowds across the world over the course of the band’s thirty-year career. The critically acclaimed iconic Sacramento melodic hard rock quintet is: Frank Hannon [guitar], Brian Wheat [bass], Jeff Keith [lead vocals], Troy Luccketta [drums], and Dave Rude [guitar]. Their journey kicked into high gear with 1986’s platinum-certified debut, Mechanical Resonance, which solidified them as a household name and yielded signature anthems such as “Little Suzi,” “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Cumin’ Atcha Live,” and “Gettin’ Better.”

Tickets go on Sale This Friday 3/3 at 10AM