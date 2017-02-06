Listen to



this week for your chance to win a

Family 4-Pack of tickets to

THE 48TH ANNUAL WV OUTDOOR SPORTS SHOW

THE BIGGEST AND BEST IN THE REGION!

COME SEE THE NEWEST INVENTORY IN

RV’S, BOATS, & ATV’S!

EXPLORE THE NEW OUTDOOR ADVENTURE ZONES FOR TRAVEL DESTINATIONS, GOLFING, FLY FISHING, KAYAKING, BIKING, AND MUCH MORE!

NEW!

MEDEXPRESS ADVENTURE CHALLENGE PASSPORT

VISIT THE FOLLOWING ADVENTURE CHALLENGE STATIONS:

The Little General Catch N’ Release Trout Pond offers families a “hands on” opportunity to catch and release a fish, turns are in 5 minute rounds, and offered during the entire duration of the show. Fishing is free to all participants.

Experience Disc Golf in our upper lobby and meet three-time world champion Johnny Sias.

Participate in the safe combat sport of Archery Tag. Game play is similar to that of dodgeball, but it is done with a recurve bow and patented foam-tipped arrows. GOTCHA! Archery Games will provide fun for the whole family!

Hit your target at the Boy Scout Safety Shooting Range

Learn the fundamentals at the First Tee Golf Range

Take the WV Army National Guard Rock Wall Climbing Challenge.

For the youngest of participants make a splash at the Cute Critter Duck Pond

http://www.charlestonwvciviccenter.com/events/2017/48th-annual-wv-outdoor-sports-show_copy1