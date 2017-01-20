Rock 105 Monster Jam Night

Join

for

Friday, Feb. 3rd

at The Charleston Civic Center

How would you like to be a special judge for the

**Donut & Freestyle**

portion of the Show?

Listen Jan 23 – Jan 27

as Chili Walker will have your chance to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to do just that!

You will sit in the first two rows & get to Award points for your favorite truck and driver!

Monster Jam – Rock 105 Night is Friday – Feb. 3rd @ 7:00 PM at The Charleston Civic Center

Tickets are on Sale Now!!!

https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/charleston-wv-0

