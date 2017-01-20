Rock 105 Monster Jam Night

Join
for
Friday, Feb. 3rd
at The Charleston Civic Center
How would you like to be a special judge for the
**Donut & Freestyle**
portion of the Show?
Listen Jan 23 – Jan 27
as Chili Walker will have your chance to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to do just that!
You will sit in the first two rows & get to Award points for your favorite truck and driver!
Monster Jam – Rock 105 Night is Friday – Feb. 3rd @ 7:00 PM at The Charleston Civic Center
Tickets are on Sale Now!!!
https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/charleston-wv-0