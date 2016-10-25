Listen Next Week Dec. 5th – 9th (3PM-7PM) as Chili Walker is your ticket hook-up!!!



is pleased to welcome Rodney Carrington to The Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Friday, January 20th

Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer who recorded nine major record label comedy albums, which have sold millions of copies. Rodney recently released three new albums on his brand new record label called Laughter’s Good Records. An album of new songs and material entitled Laughter’s Good debuted at Number One on the Overall Comedy Charts. The same week, the re-release of Rodney Carrington Live, C’mon Laugh You Bastards debuted at Number Two on the Overall Comedy Charts. Recently, he went back into the studio to record his 9th album The Hits. The album features a duet with Colt Ford on Titties and Beer.

According to Pollstar, Rodney has been one of the top ten highest grossing touring comedians for the last ten years and among the top 4 or 5 the last several years. Rodney is on track to be in the top 5 again in 2016 as he regularly performs to sold out crowds across the US and Canada. All of the above follow on the heels of Rodney’s previous projects and accomplishments. He starred in his own TV sitcom Rodney, which ran for two seasons on ABC. He also co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film Beer for My Horses which won the Tex Ritter Award from the ACM. Rodney added “author” to his list of accomplishments with the release of his first hard cover book entitled Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean published by Hatchette Books. Carrington has appeared on countless other TV shows, including the ACA (American Country Awards) and hosting the American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on FOX. He also won “Supporting Character of the Year” from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on the Trace Adkins’ music video “I Got My Game On.”

Another of Rodney’s projects of which he is very proud is the Rodney Carrington Foundation, a 501c(3) which he founded that benefits charities who need a helping hand.

Rodney broke through with his major label comedy CD debut Hangin’ With Rodney in 1998. The next few years saw ten more Top 10 comedy albums: Live, Morning Wood, Nutsack, Greatest Hits, King of the Mountains, El Nino Loco, Make It Christmas, C’mon Laugh You Bastards, Laughter’s Good and The Hits which continue to receive radio airplay and regularly place on the national comedy charts. Morning Wood has earned a RIAA gold record certification, and Greatest Hits (a double CD), has now reached platinum status. Rodney also released Make it Christmas which features his original song “Camouflage and Christmas Lights”, a tribute to our military.

Rodney’s popularity derives, in large part, from his connection with his audience, both at his live shows, and through social media. By the looks of his schedule in 2016, he shows no signs of slowing down!