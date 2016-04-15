Win Metallica with Rock 105

For the first time in more than 30 years, you can listen to Metallica’s first two albums in stunning, Remastered Clarity



With a NEW Metallica album looming on the horizon, the thrash titans are serving up a taste of the old for their fans with remastered editions of their first two records





Listen to Shawn & Chili (April 18th – April 22nd) for your chance to win a copy of one of these two LEGENDARY albums.



*Rock 105 has 5 of each so to be fair we are going by the “first win, first serve” rule system*