wants to start your Spring Time Fun with a chance to win passes for Opening Day April 15th at

Shawn Pugh will have your chance to win a Family Four Pack of Tickets for Opening Day, April 15th

Listen and Win April 10th – 14th (10AM-3PM) on Rock 105



Only at King’s Island can you experience The World Record Breaking Coaster

The Banshee



The World’s Longest Wooden Coaster

The Beast



Or maybe one of the World’s Top Ranked Steel Coasters with speeds up to 80MPH!