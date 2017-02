THESE ARE THE STANDARD CONTEST RULES FOR LM COMMUNICATIONS INCORPORATED!

THE FOLLOWING RULES ARE IN EFFECT FOR ALL CONTESTS RUN ON LM COMMUNCATIONS INCORPORATED RADIO STATIONS.

ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD EVERY 30 DAYS. PRIZES MUST BE PICKED UP AT OUR

STUDIOS DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS MONDAY THROUGH

FRIDAY 8:30 TO 5:30! PRIZES MUST BE CLAIMED WITHIN A TWO WEEK

PERIOD. AFTER THAT TWO WEEK PERIOD, IT BECOMES THE

PROPERITY OF LM COMMUNICATONS INCORPORATED. YOU MUST

SHOW I.D. AND BE 18 YEARS OR OLDER TO WIN…WINNERS ARE

RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL FEES, LICENSES, AND TAXES IF APPLICABLE

EMPLOYEES AND RELATIVES OF LM COMMUNICATIONS

INCORPORATED, THEIR PARTICIPATING SPONSORS, OR ANY OTHER

RADIO, TELEVISION OR CABLE TV COMPANY OPERATING WITHIN A

100 MILE RADIUS OF THE SPECIFIED RADIO STATION TOWER IS

INELIGIBLE TO WIN! ONLY ONE ENTRY PER CONTEST. A COMPLETE

SET OF RULES ARE POSTED IN OUR STUDIO OFFICES AT 100 KANAWHA

TERRACE SAINT ALBANS, WESTS VIRGINIA. GET TO READY TO WIN

WITH LM COMMUNICATIONS INCORPORATED!