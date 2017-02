Get your Bob & Tom Quick Fix weekdays at 5! Chili will play either a clip from that days show or something from the archives. It’s a great way to start out your commute with a laugh. Presented to you by Gino’s. Gino’s large one topping fast & fresh pizza only $6.99! Eat in or carry out. Gino’s… there’s one near you!

Plus, during the 5 pm hour Chili will have your chance to win a pizza from Gino’s and on Fridays it’s a party pack.