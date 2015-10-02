Rock 105 & Turnpike Ford want to send you to Las Vegas!!

One lucky winner and a guest will get Three Nights Stay in Las Vegas at the New Tropicana Hotel complete with Air Fare & tickets to a Show!!

VIVA LAS VEGAS!!!

There are two ways to get qualified for this trip:

Starting Tuesday Oct. 6th be caller #10 when you hear the Viva Las Vegas Sounder!

You will win a Viva Las Vegas T-shirt & be qualified to win the trip.

The other way to qualify is:

Rock 105 Chip Stop’s – we will make stops at area business’s for an hour and five minutes – in that time, you will have a chance to pull a chip from the grab bag….pull a red chip & you will be qualified to win the trip & you will also get a Viva Las Vegas T- shirt

We will be making Chip Stops at:

10/5 – 4-5:05p @ Turnpike Ford in Marmet (this is your first chance to qualify)

10/12 – 5:6:05p @ Turnpike Ford in Huntigton

10/19 – 3-4:05p @ Turnpike Ford in Marmet

Keep checking back as we may add more chip stops!!